UK seeks to take UAE AI collaboration ‘to the next level’, British minister says

The UK aims to strengthen its artificial intelligence collaboration with the UAE, a British minister has said.

Michelle Donelan, UK Secretary of Science, Innovation and Technology, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, is meeting with academics, businesses and government representatives “to get a full and comprehensive picture of the approach” that the Emirates is taking to AI.

“We also want to collaborate and see how we can deepen those partnerships,” she told The National in Abu Dhabi.

“There's a great deal of synergy in our approaches to focus around safe innovation.”

Ms Donelan said she wanted to collaborate on a greater level with the UAE in terms of sharing knowledge and expertise, as well as in terms of AI infrastructure.

“What I want to do with this visit is solidify that collaboration and take it to the next level,” she said.

In 2023, the UK – along with 28 countries, including the UAE – endorsed proposals for mitigating the potential catastrophic harms, whether they be deliberate or unintentional, from the fast-evolving field of AI, while also harnessing its potential.

The proposals were agreed upon in the UK at Bletchley Park, the same location where British codebreakers used computer intelligence to break the code used by the Nazis to encrypt messages.

Alongside bias and privacy issues, the declaration identified cyber security, biotechnology and misinformation risks as the main area of concern.

Michelle Donelan, the UK's Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, said the world needs to act with speed when it comes to artificial intelligence. Photo: British Embassy UAE

Those concerns raised about AI at Bletchley Park were equally matched by the potential for improving conditions across the board for humans.

“AI will complement and enhance jobs,” Ms Donelan said.

“Just a couple of months ago I had a visit at one of the universities in the UK and I saw surgeons utilising AI to perform knee surgery quicker so they could get through more operations each day,” she added, when asked about the upsides of AI.

“It's not about taking jobs away, it's about making it better. Technology always changes the labour market, but it also creates new jobs, ones we can't even imagine right now.”

During Ms Donelan's visit to the UAE, she will also be meeting with Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Mr Al Olama, one of the world's first government ministers appointed to deal with AI, has been at the forefront of discussions calling for a global coalition to regulate the development of the technology in 2023.

“We're going to take learnings from one another as we plot out a way forward on this,” she said.

In recent weeks, during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman also spoke about the importance of the UAE in terms of driving the conversation and development of AI, when he pushed for the development of a global watchdog system to monitor some of the world’s most powerful AI systems.

“For a bunch of reasons, the UAE would be well-positioned to be a leader in the discussions around that,” he said.

Back in 2019, well before AI momentum began to build, the UAE also opened the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, one of the first higher education institutions in the world to have a singular focus on AI.

Ms Donelan visited the university during the first leg of her visit on Tuesday.

“It's really interesting and insightful that you have a university dedicated solely to AI,” she said.

Despite the global rally in recent months to try to capitalise on the benefits presented by AI, along with the need for a regulatory framework and backstops, Ms Donelan said there was even more that can and should be done, and stressed the need to stay clear from complacency.

“We have to act with speed,” she said.

“This technology is going to be transformative and we need to work together internationally, especially nations like the UK and the UAE, so we can get a grip on those risks, stay on top of them and seize the opportunities for our populations.”