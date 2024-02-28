Sheikh Mohamed discusses economic co-operation with President of Comoros

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros.

Mr Assoumani is on a working visit to the UAE, after he attended a ceremony marking the accession of Comoros to the World Trade Organisation.

During Wednesday’s meeting at Qasr al Bahr, the two leaders discussed areas of co-operation between the UAE and Comoros, and opportunities to develop them further, especially in the economic, trade, investment and development fields, according to state news agency Wam.

The meeting addressed the significance of Comoros joining the WTO, which promises to accelerate its developmental efforts and promote increased investment opportunities.

It comes as the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference is taking place in Abu Dhabi. It is due to conclude on Thursday.