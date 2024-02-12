Watch live: How can governments foster creativity?

Thousands of leaders, experts and senior officials from more than 150 countries have gathered in Dubai for the annual World Governments Summit.

The summit will host 110 sessions featuring more than 200 prominent speakers, from presidents to Nobel laureates. Several ministerial meetings will be held throughout the event, putting finance, energy and sustainable development at the top of the agenda.

In this session, The National's Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, discuss the future of global culture, to foster creativity and harness talent in a tech-driven world.