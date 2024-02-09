UAE helps mediate new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war, in their third major swap of the year.

The majority of the prisoners are believed to have been involved in fighting near the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The exchange, which led to the release of 100 Russian and 100 Ukrainian captives, was confirmed by the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

It said the deal reflects the “continuity, moderation and wisdom of the UAE’s relationships with countries”.

The ministry also expressed “the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its consistent position in calling for diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation”.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said: “100 Ukrainian warriors returned home from Russian captivity.

“Most of them are the defenders of Mariupol. We will return all of our people.”

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the swap on Telegram.

It is the third such exchange in recent weeks, with almost 400 prisoners being returned last week.

And on January 3, in one of the most complex deals of the conflict, 248 prisoners were returned to Russia and 230 Ukrainians returned home.

The UAE played a mediator role in both of these deals, too.