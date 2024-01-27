UAE welcomes ICJ ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) preliminary rulings, announced on Friday.

The UN’s highest court ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide against Gazans and allow vital aid into the Palestinian enclave.

The court did not rule at this stage on the core of the case brought by South Africa on whether genocide has occurred in Gaza, but it recognised the right of Palestinians to be protected from acts of genocide, which it described as “plausible”.

The panel of 17 judges also dismissed Israel's attempt to throw out the case and ordered it to report back in a month, outlining six provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

Responding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised in a statement that the UAE welcomes the decision.

The Ministry stressed that the UAE appreciates the efforts of South Africa, reaffirming the importance of providing protection for civilians, and called for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of delivering humanitarian aid, while highlighting the need to avoid further loss of life.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Gaza.

Israeli aircraft, tanks and infantry troops killed at least 11 militants over the past 24 hours in battles in Khan Younis, the military claimed on Saturday.

The forces fired on militants who were trying to plant explosives near troops and others firing rifles and rocket-propelled grenades at soldiers, the Israeli military said.