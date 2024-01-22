Sheikh Mohammed says Dubai a key player in future of global trade

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Monday that the emirate is continuing to consolidate its role as a key player in the future of global trade.

Sheikh Mohammed's comments came as he attended the World of Coffee 2024 exhibition at Dubai's World Trade Centre, state news agency Wam reported.

The key to Dubai's continued success is providing world-class infrastructure and services for bridging markets around the world, he said.

“Our city’s emergence as the heart of global trade in major commodities demonstrates our constant commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who was given a tour of the coffee exhibition.

He then referenced the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of raising foreign trade to Dh25.6 trillion and expanding the emirate’s global reach to 400 additional cities over the next decade.

“We are not only creating greater economic prosperity but also helping forge new pathways for a more interconnected global trading landscape,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“Dubai hosts numerous events that bring together various global industries to generate new opportunities, innovations and solutions to accelerate the sustainable growth of international trade.”

About 1,650 companies and brands participated in Monday's event.