President Sheikh Mohamed witnesses oaths of newly appointed ambassadors

President Sheikh Mohamed witnessed the oaths of four newly appointed UAE ambassadors on Thursday.

These appointments include ambassadors to various nations, as well as to Unesco.

During the ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes to the ambassadors in their new roles.

He urged them to fully dedicate themselves to enhancing the UAE's relations with their respective host countries, emphasising the importance of expanding mutual interests at all levels.

The President also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to building effective global partnerships.

The oath was taken by Fahad Al Ameri, ambassador to Bahrain, Ibrahim Al Alawi, ambassador to Peru, Abdulrahman Al Jaber, ambassador to Bulgaria, and Ali Al Ali, ambassador to Unesco.

The newly appointed ambassadors expressed their appreciation for the confidence placed in them.