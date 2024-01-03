Sheikh Mohammed says UAE will ‘remain supportive of Palestine cause’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday looked ahead to 2024 and how the region will grow.

Attending the Arab Strategy Forum 2024 in Dubai, he addressed the goal of anticipating “the region's economic and political future in the new year”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “I was attending part of the Arab Strategy Forum 2024 today. Its goal is to anticipate the region's economic and political future in the new year.

“Our region needs to contain its crises, co-ordinate its efforts, build bridges of co-operation between its various parties, and adhere to its independent options to resolve its crises and build its future.”

He then turned to the Palestinian cause, with the Arab Strategy Forum being held as the Israel-Gaza war continues to rage.

أثناء حضوري اليوم جانباً من المنتدى الاستراتيجي العربي 2024 .. وهدفه استشراف مستقبل المنطقة اقتصادياً وسياسياً في العام الجديد ..



منطقتنا بحاجة لاحتواء أزماتها .. وتنسيق جهودها .. وبناء جسور تعاون بين مختلف أطرافها .. والتمسك بخياراتها المستقلة لحل أزماتها وبناء مستقبلها .… pic.twitter.com/DvgvR3Tyls — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 3, 2024

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Palestinian issue will remain in our conscience, in the conscience of every Arab and Muslim, and in the conscience of every human being who possesses true moral standards.

“And the UAE will remain supportive of the cause, and seeking to bring peace, and continuing to support the brotherly Palestinian people.”

Sheikh Mohammed's statement comes after the Israeli military said it expects the conflict in Gaza to continue throughout 2024.

Since October 7, about 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza alone – according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Read more President Sheikh Mohamed receives WHO chief in Abu Dhabi

And, after the deputy leader of Hamas was killed in Beirut on Tuesday, the United Nations is calling for restraint.

Israel assassinated Saleh Al Arouri, with international figures warning that the conflict in Gaza could now spread beyond the enclave.

On Wednesday, a representative of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon said escalation could have dire consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line that divides Israel and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the killing of Al Arouri will only strengthen the militant group and its fighters.