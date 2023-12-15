Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Bahrain on 52nd National Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated King Hamad of Bahrain as his country celebrates its 52nd National Day.

In a message shared to social media, Sheikh Mohammed wished the country security, stability and prosperity for the future.

"We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the leadership and people, on their 52nd National Day and the anniversary of my brother, King Hamad bin Isa, assuming the reins of government in the Kingdom,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X on Friday.

“Our relationship with Bahrain is fraternal and stable, well-established and developed, official, popular and real.

“May God grant them security, stability and prosperity, and may he maintain love and brotherhood between our peoples.”

نبارك لإخوتنا في مملكة البحرين قيادة وشعباً عيدهم الوطني ال52 وذكرى تسلم أخي الملك حمد بن عيسى مقاليد الحكم في المملكة …

علاقتنا مع البحرين أخوية ومستقرة .. راسخة ومتطورة .. رسمية وشعبية وحقيقية ..

أدام الله عليهم الأمن والأمان .. والاستقرار والازدهار .. وأدام بين شعبينا… pic.twitter.com/KKWp1DHSCc — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 15, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also sent his best wishes.

“We congratulate the king, government and people of Bahrain on its National Day, and we ask God to protect Bahrain and its people and to grant them goodness, nobility and prosperity," he wrote on X.

This weekend’s celebration marks the accession of King Isa bin Salman – King Hamad's father – on December 16, 1961.

It was under his reign that the country became independent some 10 years later.

Bahrain’s modern history began in the late 19th century, when the island became a protectorate of the British Empire.

In 1947, the island became the seat of the Gulf Residency, and home of the most senior British official in the region.

This eventually came to an end with the country's full independence on August 15, 1971. Although independence was achieved in August, Bahrain's National Day is always held later in the year in honour of the late monarch.