Emirates Red Crescent distributes hundreds of food parcels in Rafah

The UAE has delivered food supplies to help thousands of Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, distributed 1,679 food parcels to people in the Rafah Governorate in southern Gaza.

Relief teams distributed 500 parcels each to Al Tanour, Al Nasr and Khirbat Al Adas neighbourhoods. A further 179 parcels were distributed in the area around the UAE's field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

A total of 10,242 benefitted from the food parcels distributed by the ERC, news agency Wam reported.

In addition, 25 shelter tents were installed, benefitting 150 people.

The humanitarian support is being distributed as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE has dispatched thousands of tonnes of essentials – including food and medical supplies – by land and air over recent weeks as part of the aid operation.

The UAE opened a field hospital in Gaza on December 2 to treat injured residents.

The 150-bed hospital has departments focused on caring for adults and children, with its intensive care unit handling significant cases in its first two weeks.

Dr Abdullah Al Naqbi, ICU consultant and doctor at the field hospital, said it has been handling complex cases, including some referred from established hospitals.

He said they receive more than 20 new patients a day, with medics prioritising the most complex injuries that require specialised care.

"Since we were limited with the number of beds, the acceptance in the hospital was restricted only to complicated cases to help as many people as possible who are really in need of our services," Dr Al Naqbi said.

"Daily we are receiving more than 20 complicated cases, which can be managed either immediately or can be admitted to have their surgery done or planned."

Ten female medics left the UAE on Sunday to join the Emirates team in the field hospital.

They met in Abu Dhabi on Friday for a workshop on what to do and what not to do. They were told to travel light, limit water and food intake and expect to work long hours.

Sheikh Mohamed has also pledged that the UAE will provide treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients as part of the relief campaign.

Hundreds of Palestinians have already been flown to the UAE to undergo treatment.