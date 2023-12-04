President Sheikh Mohamed receives King of Morocco in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed receiving Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday at Qasr Al Watan. Photo: Abdulla Al Bedwawi / Presidential Court

Dec 04, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed received Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday.

The king was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, state news agency Wam reported.

King Mohammed's convoy was met by a procession of riders on Arabian horses.

"I was pleased to welcome my brother King Mohammed VI of Morocco to the UAE today, for a visit that reinforced the close and deep-rooted bonds between our two nations and our people," said Sheikh Mohamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Together we signed a declaration towards an innovative partnership in the economic, trade and investment fields, and we held talks reiterating our shared vision for regional peace, stability and progress."

The official reception ceremony featured a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of King Mohammed's visit and a fly-past by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Morocco flag.

Updated: December 04, 2023, 5:02 PM
