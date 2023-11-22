UAE National Day 2023: 52nd celebrations to be held at Expo City Dubai

The UAE's official 52nd National Day celebrations will take place in Expo City Dubai on December 2, the organising committee announced.

Coinciding with Cop28, the official ceremony will feature "innovative technologies and breathtaking projections" in a show that will display the UAE's rich heritage through various elements of Sadu weaving, which is being used to symbolise the "threads of unity and sustainability across history", news agency Wam reported.

The show will begin at the roots of Emirati culture and heritage and highlight the legacy of the ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology.

Through performances and storytelling, the national day show will tell the UAE’s vision of a sustainable future where the world collaborates to overcome climate challenges through innovation and collective action.

The official ceremony will be broadcast live on December 2 on all local TV channels, as well as on the official website www.UnionDay.ae

Afterwards, the show will be open to the public from December 5 to 12. Details on tickets will be announced soon, Wam said.

Sadu weaving is a flat loom-based technique that allows for intricate geometric patterns.

One of the UAE's traditions on Unesco's intangible heritage lists, it is a traditional art form practised by Bedouin women in rural communities, creating soft furnishings and decorative accessories and using wool from sheep, camels and goats.

The textiles produced were traditionally used for decorative items and soft furnishings, including traditional Bedouin fabric ­c­ommonly associated with ­majlis furnishings.