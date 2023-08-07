Registration for FNC candidates to open later this month

The nomination process for Federal National Council elections will begin later this month, from August 15-18.

The National Elections Committee will set up nine registration centres across the UAE where potential candidates can put their names forward, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The FNC election is scheduled to take place on October 7.

Who can register?

Those hoping for a position on the council must meet certain criteria to be considered for election.

Potential candidates must be Emirati and a permanent resident of the emirate they hope to represent.

They must be at least 25-years-old at the closing of the nomination.

Nominees must also have a good reputation and not have been convicted of any criminal offence, the only exceptions being for “those whose reputations have been restored in the eyes of the law”.

Anyone whose name is listed in the electoral entities' lists is required to submit a nomination request through the link available on the committee's website, www.uaenec.ae.

Registration can also be done through the National Election Committee – uaenec app, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play.

The nomination process will open on August 15 at 8am and continue until August 18 at 4pm. Registration centres can also receive nomination requests during the same period.

There is a registration fee of Dh3,000.

Anyone employed in the public or private sector as well as military personnel or current members of the Federal National Council who wish to run for re-election must present a certificate showing approved leave from work starting from September 4, 2023, until October 13, 2023.

An FNC member cannot hold two public offices in the UAE, including ministerial portfolios.

The FNC is the nation’s parliamentary body that is responsible for passing, amending and rejecting federal draft laws.

It is also responsible for reviewing the Annual General Budget, international treaties and agreements and other federal affairs in line with the constitution.

Where are the registration centres?

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Masoudi Council, Al Ain

Al Dhafra Municipality

Dubai

Hatta Hall (C&D) at Dubai World Trade Centre

Sharjah

Consultative Council of Sharjah

Ajman

Sheikh Hamid Bin Rashid Hall, Ajman Museum

Umm Al Quwain

The Ministry of Community Development

Ras Al Khaimah

Creative Youth Centre in Al Dhait

Fujairah

Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry