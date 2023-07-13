President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Black Sea Grain deal in call with UN Secretary General

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed the importance of the Black Sea grain during a call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

Mr Guterres thanked the UAE for its active contribution to progress in crucial regional and global areas.

The pair spoke about the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and reviewed continuing efforts aimed at securing its extension.

They agreed to maintain regular communication and explore ways to co-operate on the grain export issue and matters of mutual concern.

Under the July 2022 initiative, Ukraine is allowed to export grain and other agricultural products from three Black Sea ports, helping offset a food supply shock triggered by Russia's invasion.

The deal has seen more than 30 million tonnes of grain transported through the waterway since the agreement was signed.

Moscow has repeatedly said it sees no grounds to extend the grain deal beyond July 17.

On Monday, representatives of the GCC met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss strengthening trade relations and the Black Sea deal.

Mr Lavrov said efforts by the UN to ensure the implementation of the “Russian part” of the Black Sea grain export deal had not yet yielded results.