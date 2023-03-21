Sheikh Hamdan unveils online scheme to boost Dubai government customer service

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has launched an online initiative to enhance customer service in the emirate's government departments.

The 04 platform — named after Dubai's dialling code — aims to allow people to submit complaints, suggestions and queries directly to more than 40 participating organisations.

People can write notes or send audio messages directly to departments, which include Dubai Police, the Land Department and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, in an effort to speed up communication between service users and providers.

The goal is for feedback from the public to be received in less than two minutes.

“We have learnt invaluable lessons from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that being proactive is the key to the government of the future,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“To become a proactive government, we must actively listen to the people and make informed decisions based on their input.”

He said the scheme aimed to bridge the gap between government and its customers.

“Dubai’s model for future governments relies on a strong connection between the leadership and customers, whom it views as strategic partners in designing, implementing and evaluating the services,” he said.

The platform will allow officials and stakeholders to directly receive and respond to customers’ opinions, suggestions, and ideas, as well as any challenges they may face.

“We have great confidence in the government work team, and I urge everyone to consistently engage with customers to meet their aspirations and exceed their expectations.

“Our ultimate goal is to promote the happiness of society and reinforce Dubai’s position as a world leader in government. We must have the courage to implement necessary changes in our relentless pursuit of excellence, paving the way for a better tomorrow.”

How it works

Customers can submit their comments by visiting the website, selecting the feedback category, and receiving a reference number for tracking and following up on their enquiries.

The system also supports submission via WhatsApp for Business, where users can add 600500055 as a contact and message directly to submit queries, suggestions and complaints.