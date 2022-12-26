US remains UAE's 'most important' ally, says Ambassador Otaiba in year-end statement

The UAE's Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba praised the Abraham Accords, strides in space exploration and climate action, and Washington's role as a key partner in year-end remarks.

"The UAE has moved further and faster than any other country, because our ambitions are truly out of this world," Mr Otaiba said in a video address celebrating accomplishments made in 2022.

The ambassador noted that the US is the UAE's "most important partner and our bilateral relationship is more crucial than ever."

The ambassador to Washington also highlighted his enthusiasm for the Abraham Accords, which established for the first time official diplomatic relations between the Emirate's and Israel, among other Arab countries.

Negotiated under former US president Donald Trump, the historic accords received criticism for lacking provisions to help the Palestinians reach a final status agreement with Israel to advance a two-state solution - a goal which the Emirates says it is committed to.

Mr Otaiba argued in his video address that the agreement is "a big part" of the UAE's broader goals to work with allies to combat climate, and have "paved the way for stronger economic and cultural ties" throughout the region.

Among those diplomatic advances made possible by the accords this year was the I2U2 summit - a newly formed grouping of the US, Israel and the UAE to “re-energise and revitalise alliances” across the world.

The quadrilateral I2U2 stands for “I” for India and Israel and “U” for the US and UAE.

Mr Otaiba also made clear the UAE's ambitions headed into 2023 extend beyond planet earth.

He highlighted achievements like the country's first astronauts sent to the International Space Station, the launch of the Martian probe, and efforts to land a rover on the moon.

The Emirates plans to invest more than Dh3 billion ($816 million) in the private space sector to grow the country’s capabilities in space over the next decade.

"We've just begun our journey into the new frontier. And I can't wait to see what's next," the ambassador to Washington added.