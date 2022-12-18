Dr Sultan Al Jaber honours winners of Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon

Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Eunice Chumba and Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat won top honours

Dr Sultan Al Jaber honours Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat and top athletes at the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon. Photo: Wam
Dec 18, 2022
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has honoured the winners of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Dr Al Jaber, managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, presented trophies to top athletes at the marathon on Saturday, state news agency Wam reported.

The event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by Adnoc under the theme “run together”.

Aref Al Awani, secretary general of the sports council, was also present at the race that began in front of the Adnoc headquarters.

Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Eunice Chumba clocked two hours 20 minutes and 41 seconds to win the top prize in the women’s section.

Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat became the fourth man to win the Abu Dhabi marathon, crossing the line in 2:05.20.

The 42.2km marathon and relay race drew 2,150 athletes, the 10km race had 5,630 participants, 6,355 runners took on the 5km and 5,870 the 2.5km race.

Updated: December 18, 2022, 7:46 AM
