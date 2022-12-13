President Sheikh Mohamed meets South Korean President's special envoy

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Kim Dae-ki, a special envoy of the South Korean President, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Dae-ki delivered a written message from the South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, which spoke of the friendship between the nations, and the co-operation and opportunities to develop them further within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of expanding current co-operation and partnership between the UAE and South Korea, especially in economy, trade, investment, energy in its various traditional and renewable sectors, advanced technology and other fields that relate to economic diversification plans and building a knowledge-based economy that have been adopted by both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohamed, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain region, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region.