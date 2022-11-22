Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in India for bilateral talks

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Subramaniam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, in New Delhi, where they discussed UAE-India relations and ways to strengthen economic and trade in the future.

They also talked about ways to work together on the health and technology sectors during Sheikh Abdullah's two-day trip to New Delhi.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed during the meeting that the UAE and India have strong and close historical relations and a partnership which has led to many achievements.

He said he wanted to see a new prosperous process of co-operation between the two countries and joint multilateral action, which would contribute to strengthening their position at the regional and international levels.

“The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest,” India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Dr Jaishankar visited the UAE in late August, when he held a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah in the 14th UAE-India Joint Committee.

UAE and India have strengthened their relationship in recent years, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and largest export market after the US.

New Delhi accounted for nine per cent of the total volume of the UAE's trade with the world in 2021.

The UAE is also home to more than three million Indians, one of the largest diasporas in the region.

The nations have also signed a free trade pact to improve the free flow of goods and increase trade through duty-free exports.

The pact, called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, came into effect in May.