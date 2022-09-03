UAE visas: How to apply for new remote residency permit from September 5

People in the UAE will be able to apply for a new residence permit for remote working from Monday, September 5.

First announced in March 2021 but being rolled out next week, the residency permit will be for employees who want to live in the UAE but work for a company that does not operate in the Emirates.

The one-year visa, which can be renewed for another year, allows people to enter the UAE from overseas under self-sponsorship and work in line with the terms and conditions issued with the visa.

With only four days to go until it is launched, The National explains who can obtain the new visa and how to apply for it.

Who is eligible?

To apply for the visa, the employee should have proof that he or she works remotely for a company outside the UAE.

The applicant should have a valid passport for at least six months and health insurance that covers medical costs in the UAE.

People who secure a remote work permit can also sponsor family members, but the duration of residency should be the same as the sponsor.

How to apply from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates?

People looking to apply from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah must submit their request on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and obtain a 60-day entry permit.

Here is a step-by-step process to apply:

Register on the ICA website - https://icp.gov.ae.

Go to the smart services channel and log in.

Choose the remote work visa UAE option.

Upload the documents, submit them and pay a fee of Dh300.

ICA officers will approve the applications. The Dh300 cost is only the application fee and people will have to pay more when they come to the UAE. It is not known if there will be different rules for employees and those who run their own businesses.

Applying from Dubai?

In Dubai, remote work permits should be applied for on the website of the Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing - www.visitdubai.com.

If you are an employee, you need proof of employment with a contract valid for one year from your current employer. You must earn at least $5,000 (Dh18,250) per month and submit the salary slip for the last month and bank statements for three months.

If you are a company owner, you must provide proof of company ownership with a minimum income of $5,000 per month. Bank statements of the company’s account for the preceding three months should be submitted as proof.

The application fee in Dubai is $287 (Dh1,050), which includes all costs. Paying the fee does not guarantee you will receive the visa.

All applications will be reviewed and processed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

What happens when you come to the UAE?

Once you obtain the entry permit, you must have your medical test and apply for residency within 60 days, as is the case with normal work visas.

The remote residency permit allows you to rent a house, open a bank account and send your children to school.