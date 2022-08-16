President Sheikh Mohamed sends letter of congratulations to Burundi president

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a written letter congratulating Burundi leader Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye on becoming President of the East African Community bloc of countries.

The letter was hand-delivered by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan, Minister of State, during a meeting between him and the Burundi President.

Sheikh Shakhbut conveyed the well wishes of the UAE leadership to Gen Ndayishimiye, who stressed the importance of strengthening the growing relations between the UAE and Burundi.

During their discussion, both officials touched on ways to bolster relations and enhance and develop both nations in various fields.