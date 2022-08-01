MBRGI hands out 50,000 food parcels and 10,000 ration cards to flood-hit residents

Charity organisation the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has started to distribute 50,000 food parcels and 10,000 ration cards to people affected by the flooding that hit parts of the country last week.

The philanthropic group, in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and the Fujairah Charity Association, pledged to help families and residents who suffered upheaval after the heavy rainfall, especially those in Fujairah.

The campaign aims distribute 10,000 ration cards that allow their holders to buy basic supplies, in addition to providing food parcels.

The Civil Defense distributes food supplies and medical needs

This latest initiative from MBRGI will offer relief to those still recovering from the turbulent weather, especially workers and those whose homes and businesses were wrecked by the floods.

A nationwide relief effort

Members of ruling families, government officials and people from across the country have rallied in the past week to help restore some normality to the eastern region after it was battered by heavy rain, which led to flash flooding.

At the weekend, hundreds of volunteers took to the streets in Fujairah to help clear debris and rainwater left behind after the floods.

More than 650 people equipped with buckets and brushes came out in their droves to help clear roads and homes of debris and muddy water after the summer deluge — the UAE's heaviest rainfall in three decades.

A website has also been set up for residents in Fujairah to register damages and losses incurred by the flooding.

