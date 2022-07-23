UAE to help set up dialysis units and child care centres in Comoros

The Emirates Red Crescent has signed an agreement with Comoros' Ministry of Health to set up dialysis units and maternal and childcare centres in the country.

The signing of the agreement came after several projects were ordered by Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, to provide more development and humanitarian support to people in Comoros.

The agreement was signed in Moroni, the capital of Comoros, by Obeid Al Balushi, head of the ERC delegation, and Dr Abu Bakr Sayed Ali, secretary general of the Ministry of Health, Solidarity and Social Protection in Comoros, state news agency Wam said.

The project will involve two phases.

The first will include the establishment of a maternity and child centre at Wani Hospital and a dialysis centre at Hombo Hospital on the island of Anjouan.

Another dialysis centre will be set up at Fomboni Hospital on the island of Moheli.

The second phase involves setting up a maternity and child centre at Wachili Hospital on the island of Grande Comore.

Hammoud Al Junaibi, acting ERC secretary-general, said the ERC's development projects are designed to improve the lives of people who are affected by disasters and natural crises and support development and reconstruction efforts to restore life to normality.

Dr Abu Bakr Ali thanked the UAE and expressed his appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for providing support and assistance.

He said his ministry would provide the administrative, technical and logistical means that the ERC needs to put the health projects into action in Comoros.

The UAE has delivered financial support to Comoros since 1979.