UAE citizens to be given paid leave from government jobs to start their own company

UAE citizens working in the government sector will be given paid leave at half of their salary to start their own business under a new plan unveiled on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister, who chaired a Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, said approval was given for the new scheme which he said will encourage more young people to start their own businesses.

“We are looking to encourage our young people to benefit from the major opportunities offered by our national economy," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

In September, the Nafis initiative set a target of getting 75,000 Emiratis into the private sector. The plan is to ensure that 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce are citizens in the next five years.

In February, Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of a new drive to boost the Emirati workforce in the private sector.

As part of the plan, the government will provide “additional incentives” for companies supporting the employment of citizens.

In May, the Cabinet decreed that companies with more than 50 employees should have a 2 per cent Emirati workforce by next year, moving up to 10 per cent by 2026.

Businesses can post jobs and Emiratis can apply for positions at https://nafis.gov.ae/. A company that fails to reach the target must pay Dh6,000 a month for every Emirati it fails to hire.

Economy is flourishing

Sheikh Mohammed chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. @HHShkMohd / Twitter

The Cabinet reviewed the performance of the economy and compared to pre-pandemic levels, it witnessed growth in all sectors.

“Our economy is flourishing and growing,” said Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

He said the UAE saw 47 per cent growth in non-oil exports, 16 per cent growth in foreign investments and 126 per cent growth in new companies registered in the UAE.

In November, Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said economy had passed the recovery phase and is registering growth in key indicators.

The government approved 33 initiatives in August 2020 to support various sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE economy is set to expand by an annual 5.4 per cent this year, driven by the country’s success in containing the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Central Bank.

The IMF projects that the UAE economy will grow 4.2 per cent this year while Japan's largest lender MUFG expects it to grow 4.9 per cent.

The Cabinet also approved Dh2.4 billion of housing loans for 500 Emiratis which will be handed out over the next six months.

“Our aim is to accomplish 13,000 houses from Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in the coming years. We will continue to support our people,” he said in the tweet.

New projects

The Cabinet signed performance agreements for a number of ministries to complete 36 new projects over the next six to 12 months.

At the Cabinet meeting in June, Ministries and federal agencies were asked to submit development proposals within the next 50 days to ensure government plans remained on track.

Sheikh Mohammed last month that the federal government needed to double its efforts and accelerate major national projects.

A series of meetings were held in April this year to set out the way the federal government will work in the future.

It will shift its focus to “short-term transformational projects” and give more control to federal ministries.

Tribute to Mother of the Nation

At the end of the cabinet meeting, Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, was honoured and recognised as the most important figure supporting gender balance in the country.

“Shaikha Fatma’s journey in empowering Emirati women is an exceptional model at the regional and global level,” Sheikh Mohammed said.