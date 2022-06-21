UAE flags to be raised tomorrow as mourning period for Sheikh Khalifa ends

Flags on public buildings will be raised at 9am on Wednesday as the period of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa ends.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs said in a statement to news agency Wam that the 40-day period will conclude at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khalifa died on May 13 at the age of 73.

Work across the country was suspended for three days immediately after his death.

Flags remained at half-staff since. This period was intended as a mark of respect and life across the UAE took on a more sombre tone.

Sheikh Khalifa was the country's second president after Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council last month.