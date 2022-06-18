UAE sends food and medical supplies to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The Emirates has delivered more than 156 tonnes of aid to those displaced by the war as part of $5 million commitment

Aid for Ukrainian refugees about to be flown from the UAE to Warsaw, in April. The Emirates has in addition sent more than 27 tonnes of relief supplies to Poland to support those displaced by the crisis in Ukraine. Wam
The National
Jun 18, 2022
The UAE has delivered more than 27 tonnes of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

A plane carrying the vital aid was sent on Friday to the European country, where more than one million Ukrainians have applied for temporary residence since the start of the Russian war.

The humanitarian support is part of continuing efforts by Emirati authorities to support displaced Ukrainians affected by the conflict.

Salem Al Kaabi, the UAE's ambassador to Ukraine, said the Emirates was committed to providing crucial assistance to those facing humanitarian crises around the globe.

The Emirates has sent six planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying more than 156 tonnes of food and medical supplies, since the war began.

In March, the UAE announced it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million, in response to an urgent appeal by the UN.

"The UAE stresses the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians and ensuring their protection," state news agency Wam reported at the time.

Updated: June 18, 2022, 4:55 AM
