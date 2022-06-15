Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council on Wednesday.

A number of key legislations, policies and initiatives were discussed during the meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

Read more Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates Dh1bn bookstand-shaped library in Dubai

The agenda included cultural and financial topics, as well as a discussion over payment systems.

A number of medical examination and nursing procedures were also amended.

Under review were several studies based around the federal government, as were progress reports on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and Digital UAE, the achievements of the UAE Health Council in 2021, and the achievements of national courts from November 2021 to April 2022.