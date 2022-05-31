President Sheikh Mohamed receives call from China's President Xi

President Sheikh Mohamed has received condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During their phone call, Mr Xi also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President.

Sheikh Khalifa's death was announced on May 13.

Dozens of international leaders and dignitaries travelled to Abu Dhabi in the following days to pay tribute to the late President ― who had led the Emirates since 2004 ― and to deliver messages of support to Sheikh Mohamed.

Mr Xi emphasised the historic ties between the UAE and China, which were strengthened during Sheikh Khalifa's presidency.

The Chinese leader expressed his desire to continue to work with Sheikh Mohamed to further bolster this partnership.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his thanks to his Chinese counterpart and stressed his wish to boost links between the nations.

Sheikh Mohamed attended the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, at the invitation of Mr Xi.

The two leaders held talks during his visit in which they explored ways to enhance the UAE and China's joint comprehensive partnership, particularly across fields of investment and the economy.

