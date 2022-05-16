US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Abu Dhabi

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday to offer condolences following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

She is due to meet the President, Sheikh Mohamed, during the official visit.

Ms Harris led a high-level delegation to the capital on behalf of the US administration to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa and congratulate Sheikh Mohamed on his election as president.

Ms Harris and her visiting party were welcomed on arrival to the capital by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.

Ms Harris paid tribute to Sheikh Khalifa on Friday, praising his efforts to bolster Emirati-US ties.

"Under his leadership, the strong partnership between the United States and the UAE has enhanced the security and prosperity of the American and Emirati people, and we are grateful for our work together across multiple Administrations," she said in a statement.

"The legacy of this partnership can be found in the deep bonds between our countries, which our Administration will continue to strengthen."

Ms Harris made history as the first black woman elected as vice president of the United States in November, 2020, when Joe Biden won the presidential race against incumbent Donald Trump.

She had been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a US senator.

After she ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Mr Biden selected her as his running mate.

On Friday, the US President said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who had served as president since 2004.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a true partner and friend of the United States throughout his decades-long tenure as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and in his earlier role as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

Mr Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as president.

“Sheikh Mohamed, whom I met with several times as vice president when he was the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has long been at the forefront of building this partnership,” he said.

“I look forward to working with Sheikh Mohamed to build from this extraordinary foundation to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

World leaders arrive in Abu Dhabi - in pictures