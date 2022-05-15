World leaders send congratulatory wishes to President Sheikh Mohamed

Leaders from around the world have sent messages of congratulations to the UAE's newly elected President, Sheikh Mohamed.

His appointment was announced on Saturday, after a meeting of the rulers of the Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, some of the world's most influential leaders have started their journeys to the Emirates to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed in person, while others have sent their best wishes from home.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: "Warmest congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, a close friend of Greece, on his election as President of the UAE.

"I wish him from my heart every success in his new high duties, for the benefit of his country, his people and the region."

Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed, and the people of the UAE on his election as President of the UAE.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent his best wishes and expressed sincere congratulations to President Sheikh Mohamed for the precious trust bestowed upon him by the members of the UAE Federal Supreme Council.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, also sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Mohamed on his election and wished him success in carrying out his duties, including furthering the UAE's development and in achieving the aspirations of UAE citizens.

