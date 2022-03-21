Sheikh Mohamed says women symbolise 'goodness and giving' in Mother's Day tribute

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has called women the symbol of "goodness and giving" in his Mother's Day tribute.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces took to Twitter on Monday to praise the selfless mothers in the UAE and across the world.

Mother's Day is held on March 21 each year in the UAE.

As he does every year, Sheikh Mohamed paid tributes to mothers on this special occasion.

In a heartwarming video, he highlighted the role played by mothers in raising children.

He called them the ones who "anchor families and raise heroes".

"The values and morals they instil in their children influence generations to come," he said on Twitter.

"On Mother's Day and every day, we reaffirm our love and gratitude towards them and pray for their everlasting wellbeing and happiness."

My message to all mothers in the UAE and around the world on Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/TDuxWQNcCL — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 21, 2022

Mother's Day is celebrated across the world on different days.

In the United Kingdom, mothers will be honoured on Sunday, March 22, but in many countries, the day is celebrated in May.

March 21 was set aside as the special day for mothers in the Middle East several decades ago.

Egypt first declared March 21 as Mother's Day in 1956 and other nations in the Arab world soon followed suit.