Sheikh Mohamed says women symbolise 'goodness and giving' in Mother's Day tribute

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi calls women the ones who keep families together and raise heroes

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, wished women well on Mother's Day. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi
The National
Mar 21, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has called women the symbol of "goodness and giving" in his Mother's Day tribute.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces took to Twitter on Monday to praise the selfless mothers in the UAE and across the world.

Mother's Day is held on March 21 each year in the UAE.

READ MORE
Women making 'impossible achievable', says Sheikha Fatima

As he does every year, Sheikh Mohamed paid tributes to mothers on this special occasion.

In a heartwarming video, he highlighted the role played by mothers in raising children.

He called them the ones who "anchor families and raise heroes".

"The values and morals they instil in their children influence generations to come," he said on Twitter.

"On Mother's Day and every day, we reaffirm our love and gratitude towards them and pray for their everlasting wellbeing and happiness."

Mother's Day is celebrated across the world on different days.

In the United Kingdom, mothers will be honoured on Sunday, March 22, but in many countries, the day is celebrated in May.

March 21 was set aside as the special day for mothers in the Middle East several decades ago.

Egypt first declared March 21 as Mother's Day in 1956 and other nations in the Arab world soon followed suit.

Updated: March 21, 2022, 9:33 AM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute to 'goodness' of women in Mother's Day message
An image that illustrates this article UAE sends 30 tonnes of food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region
An image that illustrates this article Anwar Gargash: communication and dialogue can resolve crises in Arab world
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed speaks with Ukraine's foreign minister