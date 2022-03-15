From hovercraft to riot control: five things to see at Dubai's World Police Summit at Expo

The World Police Summit opened in the UAE on Monday with discussions on drone attacks, the future of law enforcement and the latest advances in crime scene forensics.

Experts from around the world descended on the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai. Despite strict protocols, the event put a on show of the best in future policing technology.

The opening day also featured self-driving vehicles, armoured tanks and police drones.

Here, The National picks five eye-catching exhibits on show this year.

The military beast built on a Dodge Ram base

The Titan DS Swat at the show. Olga Voronova / Inkas

The Inkas Titan DS Swat starts at about $300,000 but can reach into the millions depending on the type of customisation and weapons added.

It can be used as a Swat vehicle, police car and a border patrol vehicle to thwart illegal border crossings. The vehicle has special military grade wheels, which means it can drive for up to 50 kilometres after a puncture.

The Inkas Titan DS Swat can travel at speeds up to 120 kilometres per hour. It can also be equipped with radar and tracking systems, weapons such as missile launchers and so on.

The vehicles are manufactured by Inkas in the UAE and have been sold to clients in the UAE, the US, Africa, among others.

Riot-control vehicle

The riot-control vehicle can also emit tear gas. Victor Besa / The National

The riot-control vehicle is designed to provide a range of non-lethal options to disperse protesters in situations of civil unrest. It is equipped with remotely operated water cannons with a capacity of 6,000 litres. Dyes and foams can also be used.

The exterior prevents rioters from climbing and mounting the vehicle, which is fitted with a 360-degree teargas duct system.

Spartan-SUT — marine assault vehicle

The Spartan SUT can be used on peacekeeping operations or as an escort vehicle.

The Spartan SUT can be used on peacekeeping missions and urban or border patrol operations. It can also function as an escort vehicle.

The body is built with high-strength ballistic steel and offers floor protection against grenades and landmines. It is 2.7 metres wide, 6.5 metres long and 2.8 metres high.

It has five seats, operates four-wheel drive and can be fitted with either a manned or a remotely controlled weapon station.

Sand Tiger — watercraft

The Sand Tiger armoured boat. Victor Besa / The National

This hovercraft provides access to shallow areas that are inaccessible to standard vessels. It allows the user to intercept and respond to any threat close to shore. Suited to shallow and fast in-land water applications for patrol and rescue, the cabin has full B6 armour, with air conditioning for tropical climates.

The boat is 9.5 metres long and 3.2 metres wide. It can carry five crew members and reach speeds of up to 40kph.

Chaser 1200B6 — armoured special purpose boat

The Chaser 1200 B6, a special armoured patrol boat, at the World Police Summit. Victor Besa / The National

The marine patrol boat, decorated in camouflage, can carry 12 passengers and has a maximum load of 3,600 kilograms.

Weighing 12,000kg, it can reach 45 knots and is made of ballistic steel. On board, it has a remote weapons station, mast with navigation equipment and two life rafts.