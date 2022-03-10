Swat teams from across the globe to go head to head in Dubai

Forty-one special task forces from 21 countries will compete in UAE Swat Challenge 2022, organised by Dubai Police.

The annual challenge is in its third year and will take place between March 13 and 17.

Winning teams will take away cash prizes of $170,000.

Teams from Albania and Sri Lanka will compete for the first time.

“Other teams that took part in the past two editions have been training for this year’s challenge in a replica of our facility that they have created,” said Lt Yassir Al Zarouni, supervisor of the Dubai Police Team.

Teams will take part in five tests — tactical, assault, officer rescues, tower events and obstacle courses — that will assess their tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance.

A test will be held on each day of the event.

This year, 10 teams from the UAE are taking part, including two teams each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with squads from Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The challenge aims to promote co-operation between Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams on a global level. It will be held at the Dubai training centre in Al Rowaiyah.

“Following the previous two competitions, we signed agreements with different countries including the US to exchange expertise and conduct joint training,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police.

A jury of 25 members from the UAE and other countries will decide on the winners.

The annual event was last held in February 2020.