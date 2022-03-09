Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discusses Ukraine in call with Belarus president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko in a call on Wednesday about the crisis in Ukraine.

The call was as part of Sheikh Mohamed's "continuous discussions and contacts with world leaders on the latest developments on the Ukrainian crisis", state news agency Wam said.

They discussed "the unfolding developments of the Ukrainian crisis and its repercussions on the humanitarian level, in addition to its impact on the international peace and security".

"Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need to resort to peaceful and diplomatic means to settle disputes and differences between states and to give priority to the constructive dialogue to reach a consensus that guarantees the interests of all parties and serves regional security and stability," Wam said.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised to Mr Lukashenko the need to increase international efforts to support those affected by giving them quick and safe access to aid.

The leaders also spoke of the importance of providing protection for civilians.