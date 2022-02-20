Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosts President Lacalle Pou of Uruguay

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hosted the President of Uruguay on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Luis Lacalle Pou explored ways to bolster ties between their nations during talks at Al Shati Palace in the UAE capital.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stressed the UAE's desire to forge closer links with Latin American countries, particularly Uruguay, in trade, economy and development.

Mr Lacalle Pou is visiting the Emirates to attend Uruguay's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

The two leaders underlined the importance in allowing participating countries such as Uruguay to share their culture and vision for the future.

The president thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception he has received during his visit and highlighted his nation's commitment to strengthening its relationship with the UAE across a number of fields, including the economy and investments as well as food security, research and development, and innovation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, vice chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, the country's non-resident Ambassador to eastern Uruguay, and a number of officials.