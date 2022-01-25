Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister visits Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, arrived in Abu Dhabi for high-level talks, UAE state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to be in Abu Dhabi to explore economic co-operation opportunities and discuss regional security with the leadership here," Mr Barzani said on Twitter.

Mr Barzani has served as prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since June 2019.

On January 17, Mr Barzani condemned the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi, saying his thoughts were with the injured and the families of those who had died in the blast.

I strongly condemn today’s heinous terror attack on Abu Dhabi. This dangerous escalation is part of a pattern to destabilize the region.



My thoughts are with the injured and the families of those lost. The Kurdistan Region stands with the people and government of the UAE -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) January 17, 2022

Mr Barzani is expected to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, during his visit to the UAE capital, according to a statement by his office.

The two are expected to discuss economic and political ties.

Mr Barzani’s visit to the UAE coincides with the Iraq's Kurdish region being featured at the Iraqi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Kurdish culture, art and investment opportunities will be displayed.

Relations between the UAE and Iraq have grown stronger in recent years.

Last April, the UAE announced $3 billion of investment in Iraq in an attempt to strengthen the economic and investment relations between the two countries.