Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister visits Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security

Masrour Barzani arrived in the UAE capital on Tuesday

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, arrives in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss security in the region. Photo: @masrour_barzani
The National
Jan 25, 2022

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, arrived in Abu Dhabi for high-level talks, UAE state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to be in Abu Dhabi to explore economic co-operation opportunities and discuss regional security with the leadership here," Mr Barzani said on Twitter.

Mr Barzani has served as prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since June 2019.

On January 17, Mr Barzani condemned the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi, saying his thoughts were with the injured and the families of those who had died in the blast.

Mr Barzani is expected to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, during his visit to the UAE capital, according to a statement by his office.

The two are expected to discuss economic and political ties.

Mr Barzani’s visit to the UAE coincides with the Iraq's Kurdish region being featured at the Iraqi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Kurdish culture, art and investment opportunities will be displayed.

Relations between the UAE and Iraq have grown stronger in recent years.

Last April, the UAE announced $3 billion of investment in Iraq in an attempt to strengthen the economic and investment relations between the two countries.

Updated: January 25th 2022, 9:16 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister visits Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Sharjah Ruler on 50th accession day
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed offers UAE's support to Imran Khan after deadly Lahore blast
An image that illustrates this article Ugandan passenger on Dubai flight caught with $1m of drugs at Delhi airport