All educational institutions in UAE to end distance learning in January 2022

Educational institutions in the UAE will end all distance learning by January next year, after which pupils must return to classrooms.

All schools and universities will return to 100 per cent capacity but must continue to follow Covid-19 safety measures.

The announcement was made at the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities recommended that all eligible teachers, support staff, and pupils receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to gain protection from the new variants.

“We have studied the developments during the first term. All schools complied with precautionary measures to ensure a safe return of the pupils,” a government spokesman said at the briefing.

“There has also been a sharp drop in the number of daily cases in the country and it is safe for all pupils and students to return to the classroom in January — the beginning of the second term.”

School buses can also operate at 100 per cent capacity, but operators must ensure staff and pupils on board wear masks and there is proper ventilation.

Medical tests will be conducted at schools, in line with regulations.

Read More Covid rules for UAE Commemoration and National Day events

Schools can also host events and parents may be invited, while complying with preventive measures. Parents should have the ‘E’ status on their Al Hosn app and also take a PCR test within 96 hours.

All students should be vaccinated to enter university dormitories. Those who are not medically fit to be inoculated should present a negative Covid-19 test result every week.

“All educational facilities at the state level will be monitored to ensure the application of precautionary and preventive measures by the competent authorities and in co-operation with the Ministry of Education,” the spokesman said.

Dubai's private schools ended distance learning on October 3. Schools in Sharjah are already operating at 100 per cent capacity