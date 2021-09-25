Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences after death of former Egyptian defence minister

Mohammed Hussein Tantawi, Egypt's long-serving minister of defence during the rule of Hosni Mubarak, died in Cairo on Tuesday at the age of 85. EPA

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has expressed condolences to Egypt on the passing of the country's former defence minister Mohammed Hussein Tantawi, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces expressed his sympathy to "President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Egyptian people on the passing of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi".

"History will recall the defence minister’s instrumental role in ensuring the stability of Egypt and its institutions. May he rest in peace," Sheikh Mohamed wrote.

Egypt declared three days of nationwide mourning following Tantawi's death.

“He was a leader and a statesman who took over at the nation’s helm at a very difficult time during which he faced with wisdom and professionalism the dangers that surrounded Egypt,” the Egyptian presidency said.

Mr El Sisi led mourners as a military funeral was held for the late field marshal outside a suburban mosque named after him in east Cairo.