Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and China's foreign minister discuss strategic relations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries in a phone call.

The two diplomats spoke about bilateral relations and ways to further boost co-operation in various fields, UAE state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

They also exchanged views on issues of common concern, including climate change and the importance of a green economy and sustainable development.

They also talked about Covid-19 and ways to deal with the pandemic.

The Chinese diplomat assured his country's full support for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two ministers also discussed the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to address challenges and promote a stronger, greener and healthier global development.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the proposal that contributes to achieving sustainable and equal recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts made by China in responding to climate change and its commitment to accelerating the transition to a green and low carbon global economy, which is in line with the goals of the UAE.

The Emirates will host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (Cop28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Read more UAE strengthens ties with Central America as Sheikh Abdullah hails key role in region

Mr Yi said 2021 is an important year for both countries as the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee and the 50th anniversary of its founding, and China celebrates the Centennial of the Communist Party of China.

He said the Chinese president appreciates the friendly relations with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The Chinese Foreign Minister congratulated the UAE on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023. He also praised the efforts made by the UAE to ensure global security and stability.