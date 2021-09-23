Dubai named world's most resilient city by United Nations

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, congratulates the government entities that helped Dubai become a UN-designated role model for a smart, sustainable and resilient city. All photos: DMO

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has praised Dubai's enterprising vision for the future after it was named the world's most resilient city by the United Nations.

Dubai was ranked first globally for its resilience and recognised as a role model for sustainability by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Crown Prince of Dubai met heads of government departments whose efforts had helped secure the international accolade.

Sheikh Hamdan said the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was instrumental in its progress in sustainable development.

Earlier this year, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan was launched with the aim of transforming the emirate and creating a truly interconnected, people-led city that balances community with tourism and modernity with heritage and nature.

The UN award acknowledged Dubai's adoption of best practices and innovative approaches in disaster risk reduction.

Dubai was also the only city to be recognised among 56 cities shortlisted from 4,357 competing cities.

During a meeting at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated senior officials for their work towards achieving the award.

He urged the teams to continue to improve Dubai’s global sustainability rankings.

The assessment of Dubai by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction focused on 10 key factors which make cities resilient.

“Dubai’s risk and disaster management teams work to constantly raise their preparedness to deal with unforeseen crises and develop long-term strategies to promote a culture of readiness to manage all kinds of risks,” Dubai Media Office said.