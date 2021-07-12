Thousands of refugees in Bangladesh receive food vouchers from UAE

Electronic vouchers will provide enough food for 6.4 million meals

About 36,000 refugees have received vouchers for the equivalent of 6.4 million meals in total.

The National
Jul 12, 2021

The equivalent of 6.4 million meals has been distributed to people in need at refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Vouchers were given to about 36,000 refugees by the United World Food Programme as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

They will allow recipients to buy fresh food from shops in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Quote
Food security in Cox’s Bazar remains a top priority with 96 per cent of all refugees being vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance
Mageed Yahia, World Food Programme

Distribution on the ground was co-ordinated by a network of local authorities.

The WFP is in partnership with the campaign’s organiser, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support the distribution of food aid in Palestine, Jordan and Bangladesh.

The 100 million meals campaign aims to deliver much-needed food to 30 countries across the region.

“Collaborating with WFP has enabled swift and accurate food aid distribution in Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine using iris scans and integrated databases to target people in dire need,” said MBRGI’s director Sara Al Nuaimi.

“MBRGI is keen to forge partnerships with regional and international organisations to provide essential needs to the largest scope of beneficiaries across the world.”

The 100 Million Meals campaign was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shortly before the start of Ramadan, with the lofty goal of providing 100 million meals to people in 30 countries.

But it more than doubled its target, with generous donations from the public raising enough money to pay for 216 million meals.

“We are grateful for MBRGI’s valuable contribution in Bangladesh that comes at a time when Rohingya refugees are more vulnerable than at any point since the 2017 influx,” said Mageed Yahia, WFP director in the UAE.

“Food security in Cox’s Bazar remains a top priority, with 96 per cent of all refugees being moderately to highly vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance.”

Updated: July 12th 2021, 1:40 PM
HIV on the rise in the region

A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs.

New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere.

Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent.

Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average.  

Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

UAE players with central contracts

Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Profile

Name: Carzaty

Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar

Launched: 2017

Employees: 22

Based: Dubai and Muscat

Sector: Automobile retail

Funding to date: $5.5 million

Army of the Dead

Director: Zack Snyder

Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera

Three stars

Rooney's club record

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17

At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The specs

Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 715bhp

Torque: 900Nm

Price: Dh1,289,376

On sale: now

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

