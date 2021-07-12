Thousands of refugees in Bangladesh receive food vouchers from UAE

About 36,000 refugees have received vouchers for the equivalent of 6.4 million meals in total.

The equivalent of 6.4 million meals has been distributed to people in need at refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Vouchers were given to about 36,000 refugees by the United World Food Programme as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

They will allow recipients to buy fresh food from shops in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Quote Food security in Cox’s Bazar remains a top priority with 96 per cent of all refugees being vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance Mageed Yahia, World Food Programme

Distribution on the ground was co-ordinated by a network of local authorities.

The WFP is in partnership with the campaign’s organiser, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support the distribution of food aid in Palestine, Jordan and Bangladesh.

The 100 million meals campaign aims to deliver much-needed food to 30 countries across the region.

“Collaborating with WFP has enabled swift and accurate food aid distribution in Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine using iris scans and integrated databases to target people in dire need,” said MBRGI’s director Sara Al Nuaimi.

“MBRGI is keen to forge partnerships with regional and international organisations to provide essential needs to the largest scope of beneficiaries across the world.”

The 100 Million Meals campaign was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shortly before the start of Ramadan, with the lofty goal of providing 100 million meals to people in 30 countries.

Read More Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with Covid pandemic

But it more than doubled its target, with generous donations from the public raising enough money to pay for 216 million meals.

“We are grateful for MBRGI’s valuable contribution in Bangladesh that comes at a time when Rohingya refugees are more vulnerable than at any point since the 2017 influx,” said Mageed Yahia, WFP director in the UAE.

“Food security in Cox’s Bazar remains a top priority, with 96 per cent of all refugees being moderately to highly vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance.”

100 million meals campaign - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 A worker holds a food pack from Dubai's Beit Al Khair Society, as part of the Ruler of Dubai's 2020 campaign to deliver 10 million meals to low income residents. This year, the campaign will expand to 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region. All photos by Pawan Singh / The National (Pawan Singh / The National)

