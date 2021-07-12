Thousands of refugees in Bangladesh receive food vouchers from UAE

The equivalent of 6.4 million meals has been distributed to people in need at refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Vouchers were given to about 36,000 refugees by the United World Food Programme as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.
They will allow recipients to buy fresh food from shops in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Distribution on the ground was co-ordinated by a network of local authorities.
The WFP is in partnership with the campaign’s organiser, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to support the distribution of food aid in Palestine, Jordan and Bangladesh.
The 100 million meals campaign aims to deliver much-needed food to 30 countries across the region.
“Collaborating with WFP has enabled swift and accurate food aid distribution in Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine using iris scans and integrated databases to target people in dire need,” said MBRGI’s director Sara Al Nuaimi.
“MBRGI is keen to forge partnerships with regional and international organisations to provide essential needs to the largest scope of beneficiaries across the world.”
The 100 Million Meals campaign was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shortly before the start of Ramadan, with the lofty goal of providing 100 million meals to people in 30 countries.
But it more than doubled its target, with generous donations from the public raising enough money to pay for 216 million meals.
“We are grateful for MBRGI’s valuable contribution in Bangladesh that comes at a time when Rohingya refugees are more vulnerable than at any point since the 2017 influx,” said Mageed Yahia, WFP director in the UAE.
“Food security in Cox’s Bazar remains a top priority, with 96 per cent of all refugees being moderately to highly vulnerable and entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance.”
100 million meals campaign - in pictures
Image 1 of 13
A worker holds a food pack from Dubai's Beit Al Khair Society, as part of the Ruler of Dubai's 2020 campaign to deliver 10 million meals to low income residents. This year, the campaign will expand to 100 million meals in 20 countries in the region. All photos by Pawan Singh / The National (Pawan Singh / The National)
Joyce Karam: Chaotic first debate unlikely to swing undecideds
Hussein Ibish: Donald Trump's 3-step plan to cling to power
Sulaiman Hakemy: Make America lose again
A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs.
New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere.
Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent.
Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average.
Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.
Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.
Name: Carzaty
Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar
Launched: 2017
Employees: 22
Based: Dubai and Muscat
Sector: Automobile retail
Funding to date: $5.5 million
Director: Zack Snyder
Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera
Three stars
At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17
At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253
Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 715bhp
Torque: 900Nm
Price: Dh1,289,376
On sale: now
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants
