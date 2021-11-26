Expo 2020 Dubai: Drone shows, free food and hot chocolate this weekend

Expo 2020 Dubai is nearing the end of its second month, but there is no slowdown in the schedule of activities.

The National found out the must-see shows and activities for this weekend.

Look up

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 The Chinese pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is called Light of China and is modelled on traditional lanterns using modern architecture. All photos: China pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend should be sure to look to the skies, as hundreds of drones are set to swarm over the China pavilion, in a night-time show sure to draw in the crowds.

The robots will take to the sky above the red, lantern-shaped pavilion for 10 minutes at 8pm and 9pm.

Visible as bright golden dots, the machines remain in exact formation as they shift shapes, changing from leaves and trees to stars and butterflies.

The drones' movements are timed with a light show across the pavilion’s facade, with the dance in time to music.

Warm up

On Friday, the Grenada pavilion has invited visitors for a hot chocolate tasting from 5pm to 7pm with one of the country’s top producers.

The Caribbean nation, famed for its beaches, coral reefs and cacao trees, is showcasing the bean to bar facilities available on the island. The pavilion is located in the Mobility district.

Light up

Light projections at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Meanwhile, dramatic light and sound projections can be seen on the Al Wasl dome on Friday at 6pm and on Saturday at 8.45pm. The world’s largest 360-degree projection surface has a variety of shows every evening.

Eat up

Expo 2020 has launched an offer that starts on Saturday and continues until Wednesday December 1, offering families one free children’s meal with every adult main dish, at certain outlets.

The deal is one of several designed to build up the celebratory atmosphere ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day next weekend.

Families should check the Expo app for details of participating venues.

Knot up

A visitor poses in front of a coral reef made out of finger knitting during the inauguration of Hammour House, Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Hammour House, a community art project based near the Sustainability pavilion at Expo 2020, has set aside an entire day for knitting.

Artists will teach children and adults the technique to knit sea creatures from 10am until 6pm this weekend, at craft sessions in the studio.

These creatures can then be added to an art installation designed to highlight endangered coral ecosystems.

Swot up

Clay pot painting at the Saudi Arabia pavilion. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Saudi pavilion has a family friendly workshop to learn more about an ancient art form from the Asir region.

The Al Qatt Al Asiri style of Arabic art is featured on Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity list.

Also called nagash painting, or majlis painting, the style consists of striking geometric shapes, typically painted by women in the entrance to a home.

To learn more, head to the Saudi pavilion for interactive classes on Friday and Saturday from 10am until 1pm and 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

