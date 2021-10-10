Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed toured Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday evening ahead of a diplomatic mission to the United States this week.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation visited in the evening, when the world's fair comes to life.

Sheikh Abdullah looked well following a health incident and walked with the aid of a single crutch.

فارس الدبلوماسية عبدالله بن زايد يزور اليوم معرض إكسبو2020 رغم الظرف الصحي الذي لم يمنعه من التجول في أرجاء المعرض وزيارة العديد من أجنحة الدول للترحيب بالوفود المشاركة .



The country's most senior foreign affairs figure will visit the United States for talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, October 13.

They will be later joined by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for trilateral talks to discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, according to a statement released Saturday night by the US Department of State.

Future opportunities for collaboration and bilateral issues including regional security and stability are all on the agenda.

