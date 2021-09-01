Peru pavilion to showcase its rich biological and cultural diversity at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Peru pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai covers four floors. It has meeting spaces for doing business and a restaurant serving the country's cuisine. Photo: PromPeru

With less than one month to go before the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, Peru has revealed a sneak peek of its colourful pavilion.

With a glowing exterior, immersive 4D virtual displays and a restaurant to promote its gastronomy, the Peruvians hope to highlight the country's rich biological and cultural diversity.

An interactive exhibition called 'Timeless Peru' will offer visitors a sensory experience of its historical and culinary legacy, and highlight a time centuries ago when Peruvians came up with solutions for drought and transformed arid areas into rich farmland.

The Peruvian pavilion is the second largest of the Latin American countries and will be located in the Expo’s ‘Mobility’ area.

The four-floor, 2,500 sq metre space includes rooms for conducting business.

The pavilion designers hope Peru's presence at the World Fair will encourage the growth of a sustainable and decentralised tourism industry in the country and boost foreign trade in produce, among other sectors.

Peru has 25 regions, encompassing the Andes mountain range, the Amazon rainforest and the Pacific coastline.

Famous sites include Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Incan city high in the Andes.

Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1 for a six-month stint, during which organisers expect 25 million visits from residents and tourists from around the world.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

