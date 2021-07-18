Watch: Spanish Expo pavilion to display model hyperloop vehicle

Zeleros - Hyperloop Zeleros unveiled the Z01 in March, in Valencia. Photo: Zeleros twitter

The Spanish pavilion at Expo 2020 has taken delivery of an exhibit that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Known as the Z01, the six-metre hyperloop carriage model will give visitors a glimpse into what they might be travelling in once the high-speed technology is perfected.

The display model, developed by Spanish start-up Zeleros, was delivered on Friday to the Expo site, with Spain's Expo account tweeting: "It's finally here! @zeleros #hyperloop vehicle, the Z01, arrives at the Spain Pavilion.

"This new mode of transport will be displayed in the Pavilion during @expo2020dubai to educate on how we will move in just a few years' time."

Manufactured by the Valencian studio Oceano Naranja, the demonstration model will be on display in the Spanish pavilion for six months.

It will display the main features of the Zeleros hyperloop transport system, which should make long-distance routes more profitable and energy efficient.

The technology aims to bring travel times between cities like Barcelona with Paris down to a matter of minutes, with carriages travelling at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometres an hour.

The #Hyperloop will be a major part of the conversation at the Spain Pavilion☀️, as @zeleros will be presenting its hyperloop model, the Z01, at @expo2020dubai 🚆 #ExpoSpain2020 https://t.co/nquoyJaX7C pic.twitter.com/vGjIVxwFhD — Expo Spain 2020 (@ExpoSpain2020) July 13, 2021

Several companies are racing to develop the technology, including Virgin who showed off their magnetic, floating pods in May.

The idea has been around since the early 1900s but usually failed because of budget constraints.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk revived the concept in 2013 by setting out how a modern hyperloop system could work.

Founded in 2016, the team behind Zeleros hope that Expo's projected 25 million visitors will get a glimpse of what it has to offer.

The demonstration model's unveiling back in March was described as the beginning of the "road to Dubai". It was then exhibited until May 2 at Valencia's Science Museum.

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

