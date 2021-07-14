Ruler of Dubai shown aerial drone surveillance plan for Expo 2020 and beyond

Dubai Police will soon use aerial drones to quickly respond to crimes and accidents across the city.

The force gave an overview of the project to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed said the system would be launched during Expo 2020 Dubai.

The aim was to increase response times for traffic accidents and criminal acts from 4.4 minutes on average, to 60 seconds, he said.

During a tour of a Dubai Police command centre, he was shown the city's network of about 300,000 cameras, which are monitored by dozens of officers.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was briefed on artificial intelligence security patrols that "do not require human intervention".

More to follow

