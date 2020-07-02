Abu Dhabi resident calls police to rescue eagle stuck in balcony

An Abu Dhabi resident called police for help after a bird of prey was stuck on her balcony.
Shereen Sharaan was lying in bed on Wednesday when she heard a thud on her window.
When she looked out she could see a large bird – understood to be an eagle.
She did not pay much attention at first, as it was not uncommon to see birds strutting around outside.
However, the bird remained there for a couple of hours.
“It wasn’t moving,” said Ms Sharaan.
“And then a few minutes later, I saw it attempted to fly back. It started to jump, but it couldn’t. It was kind of limping and when it stretched its wings, the left one extended 100 per cent but the right wing was only about 40 per cent.”
Knowing it was probably injured, Ms Sharaan approached organisations for help.
She tried to reach Tadweer, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, but was told they could not assist her.
Then she called the Falcon Hospital, who said they had cancelled home visits because of the pandemic.
Running out of options, she then called Abu Dhabi Police.
The officer told her they would contact a company for help, and within an hour four men from Tadweer came to take the bird away.
"When they came, they had a big cage and a specific glove that is used to handle eagles and falcons," she said.
“It was a bit stressed at first but as soon as they held it in a certain way and put it in the cage gently, it settled down. It was getting so restless on the balcony.”
Ms Sharaan posted on the Abu Dhabi Q&A Facebook page thanking the police for their assistance.
She said the men who took it away said it was a falcon, but many who reacted to the post disagreed.
“Just to correct this is an eagle not a falcon and normally they migrate before the hot season, this particular one. [Don't know] the reason why it did not migrate with the rest,” wrote one member.
“It is Osprey, one of the types of eagle family largely found in the mountains and desert areas. Such birds follow the falcons in their journey so they can either feed on hunting falcons or the preys that falcons hunt.”
Date started: July 2020
Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: HealthTech
# of staff: 10
Funding to date: Self-funded
Dh3.7 million
The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown
46
The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.
1,000
The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]
50
How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday
3,000
The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
1.1 million
The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.
Wolves 0
Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen)
Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)
Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27
2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6
3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18
4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30
5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8
- Sep 1, 2016 Beat Japan 2-1 (away)
- Sep 6, 2016 Lost to Australia 1-0 (home)
- Oct 6, 2016 Beat Thailand 3-1 (home)
- Oct 11, 2016 Lost to Saudi Arabia 3-0 (away)
- Nov 15, 2016 Beat Iraq 2-0 (home)
- Mar 23, 2017 Lost to Japan 2-0 (home)
- Mar 28, 2017 Lost to Australia 2-0 (away)
- June 13, 2017 Drew 1-1 with Thailand (away)
- Aug 29, 2017 v Saudi Arabia (home)
- Sep 5, 2017 v Iraq (away)
Coal Black Mornings
Brett Anderson
Little Brown Book Group
Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE)
FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm
Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm
Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm
Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm
Thursday
Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm
Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm
FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm
Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm
Editorial: What 'Fight Island' means for Abu Dhabi and the world
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: It took too long to suspend IPL cricket
Ian Hawkey: In 2020, we learned what fans mean to sport
Ali Khaled: Euro 2020 vision on host cities is short-sighted
All or Nothing
Amazon Prime
Four stars
