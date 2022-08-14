UAE weather: dust alert issued with public urged to be 'extremely vigilant'

A dust alert was issued on Sunday morning, as the UAE braced for several days of heavy rainfall and high winds.

The National Centre of Meteorology called for people to be "extremely vigilant" over hazardous weather events until at least 1pm today.

The forecaster said visibility had dropped below 500 metres in many parts of the country, including over Abu Dhabi International Airport.

People woke to thick clouds of dust blanketing the skylines of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with many large buildings barely visible under the haze.

Members of the public were asked to follow guidance from authorities as strong winds kicking up sand and greatly dust reduced visibility.

Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists to be vigilant while driving in dusty conditions.

The force called on people to refrain from taking photographs of the unsettled weather while behind the wheel.

Abu Dhabi Media Office on Saturday said people should only drive “if necessary” due to the adverse conditions.

It said drivers should turn on their low-beam during bouts of poor visibility.

It said Al Ain and Al Dhafra were likely to be worst affected.

More rain to come

The UAE could be set for more rain until at least Thursday, according to the latest forecasts.

The five-day forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology suggests there could be rainfall until the middle of the week.

Winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour are expected in parts of the country each day until Wednesday.

These are expected to bring dust and sand storms. The rain is also expected to cause a drop in temperatures throughout the first part of the week.

“There will be a chance of rain formation in some parts of the east and south on Saturday and Sunday,” a forecaster from the NCM told The National last week.

“There is a low-pressure system with humid air from the Sea of Oman and Arabian Sea coming towards our area,” he said. “We expect some moderate to heavy rain.”

The NCM said rain was most likely to fall in the southern and western parts of the country each day until Wednesday.

The drop in temperature is in contrast to the hot weather of last week.

Temperatures topped 50°C in Swehain, which was the hottest place on Earth on one June afternoon in 2021.

