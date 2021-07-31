UAE weather to reach upper 40s on Sunday

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 47°C. Victor Besa/The National

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the upper-40s on Saturday.

In Dubai the maximum will be 44°C and Abu Dhabi will reach 46°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 47°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 37°C with 50 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 49°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy, and hot and hazy at times during the daytime. Any clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea. It will be humid by night and into Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Northern coastal areas.