UAE pupils celebrate after securing top marks in CBSE exams

Gems Our Own Indian School pupil Sapna Harilal and family celebrating at home. Courtesy: The Harilal family

Pupils in the UAE celebrated their success after securing impressive scores in the Indian Central Board of Secondary Education examinations.

Thousands of grade 10 children received their results from the CBSE, India’s largest school board, on Wednesday.

“The team at The Millennium School Dubai is absolutely delighted at the results that our pupils of grade 10 have achieved,” said school principal Ambika Gulati.

“It speaks volumes about their hard work and commitment along with the guidance and support provided by our faculty.”

Aryan Muralidharan, a pupil of The Millennium School, scored an average of 99.6 per cent.

“It’s a great honour and I didn’t expect it,” said Aryan.

“I have to thank my parents who went out of their way to support me.

“The staff at the school were also hugely helpful and I am grateful for their support.”

Teachers at Gems New Millennium School Al Khail are proud of the pupils after they got top marks in this year's CBSE exams. Courtesy: New Millennium School

Aryan wants to become an engineer and hopes to continue his studies in India.

At Our Own English Girls’ High School, Sharjah, the top pupil, Sneha Nahak scored 97.8 per cent.

“I'm really grateful to each and every person who has guided me throughout this journey and shown me the light of success, which would have otherwise been difficult for me,” she said.

“These marks don’t surprise me, but the realisation that I have made a difference would surely do. A great, heartfelt thanks to everyone.”

Asma Gilani, the school’s principal and chief executive was delighted with the results.

“Our results are a testament to the commitment and passion of our teachers,” she said.

Leha Mahesh Kumar, who got the highest score at Gems Our Own English High School, Dubai, celebrates with her family. Courtesy: The Kumar family

“Parents’ support and conducive home environments helped the children to introspect, reflect and understand the need of the hour.”

At Delhi Private School (DPS), the top performing pupil was Nitin Kumar Ramachandran. He got an average score of 98.8 per cent.

“I am extremely happy to have gotten such great marks,” said Nitin.

“Despite having confidence in myself, I was under great pressure this year, especially considering the ongoing pandemic.”

Shreehan Santosh Kate was the top scoring pupil at United Indian School in Abu Dhabi, with a score of 97.2 per cent.

“Hard work along with the blessings of elders and teachers helped me a lot,” he said.

“My teachers always guided me throughout my school life and it is because of them that today I have achieved this success.”

Another student who was celebrating success in the exams was Sapna Harilal, who had the top marks in Gems Our Own Indian School, Dubai.

She attributed her score of 98 per cent to the support of her teachers.